Our Sunny, Dry Pattern Continues

Sunny skies with highs in the 70s through Wednesday

Temps push to near 80 by Thursday

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Friday night after midnight.

What’s Next: A really pleasant Spring pattern holds right through the work week. Our next chance for rain and storms should arrive Saturday. Behind the cold front, expect cooler and breezy conditions for Sunday & Monday

