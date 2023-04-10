Nine-year-old struck by car in south St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 9-year-old is recovering with a broken arm after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.

A family member told News 4 the child was participating in a family easter egg hunt in Gravois Park.

That’s when the child ran out into the street and was hit.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

