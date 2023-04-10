Nine-year-old struck by car in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 9-year-old is recovering with a broken arm after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.

A family member told News 4 the child was participating in a family easter egg hunt in Gravois Park.

That’s when the child ran out into the street and was hit.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.