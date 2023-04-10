Metro East car dealership once again the focus of complaints

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A car dealership that has been the focus of investigations by News 4 and Illinois state officials is once again being accused of selling broken-down cars.

Cordasha Thomas is a St. Charles resident who purchased a vehicle from Paylater Auto Sales in Cahokia Heights at the end of March. Thomas said the 2015 Audi A3 she purchased broke down about 45 minutes after driving it off the lot.

“They need to be shut down,” Thomas said. “We called them, literally, about an hour after we left. They said that we’re going to come pick it up that same day, but they didn’t even come until four days later. They want me to pay for everything. Basically, for coming to get the car, for what’s wrong with the car. They wouldn’t get me another car.”

Thomas said she put down $2,500 for the $9,400 car. She wants her money back.

The owner of Paylater Auto Sales didn’t want to talk News 4 on camera but said the damage to the car was done by Thomas, but he towed the car for free and he’s willing to pay for the damages. The owner believes Thomas had hit something to damage the transmission filter or line under the car. He added the fix is likely a few hundred dollars.

Paylater’s owner said the car is currently being evaluated at a nearby shop for repairs.

According to the St. Louis Better Business Bureau, Paylater Auto Sales has an F rating. It has had 24 complaints resolved in the last three years and seven in the last year. The BBB issued an alert for the business due to the many complaints.

“If that car is being sold as is, know what that means. Know that that dealership is going to take no responsibility if something goes wrong for that car,” said Sarah Wetzel with the St. Louis Better Business Bureau. “Just because a business has a complaint doesn’t make them a bad business, but you’re able to see their responses that those companies give and is that response going to be good for you as a consumer.”

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into Paylater Auto Sales in 2020. News 4 contacted officials with the office for an update on the investigation. Officials told News 4 they will provide a response soon.

