Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Parkwood Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Maryland Heights is coming under the microscope of state and federal authorities after a recent patient death.

Layne Gilbert told News 4 that his 52-year-old father, Briten “Brit” Gilbert, was a patient at the facility and died of a heart attack on the evening of April 2.

“My dad was my best friend growing up. He was my hero,” he said.

Layne Gilbert said his father was admitted to the facility, in the 3200 block of Parkwood Lane, in mid-March to receive intensive physical therapy to help him gain strength after a lengthy stay in the hospital because of chronic health issues. Gilbert said his father was improving.

“He had an evaluation that Wednesday before he passed. And they told him that he was doing good enough to where they were going to see if he could possibly come home that week,” said Gilbert.

He said he received a call from a nurse asking if his father was in hospice and informing him that Brit Gilbert had died. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office ruled the cause of death as myocardial infarction, a heart attack.

Layne Gilbert claims nurses chose not to perform CPR when his father was found unresponsive in his room. He said the staff erroneously believed his father had signed a Do Not Resuscitate order. But Gilbert has a document his father signed requesting all measures be used to resuscitate him.

“And I do believe that that little mistake is what killed him,” said Gilbert.

Repeated attempts were made Monday by News 4 to reach the director of Parkwood Skilled Nursing and Rehab. No one from the facility has responded.

Gilbert said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating the death and has ordered an autopsy and toxicology report.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

