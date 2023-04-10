Electric scooters are back in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Electric scooters are making a comeback in downtown St. Louis. This past weekend was the first time scooters were allowed back in nearly nine months.

Bird launched 50 scooters in Downtown and Downtown West.

News 4 reached out to City officials, who said a total of 163 rides were taken in those areas. Across the whole city- 997 rides were taken using both Bird and Lime scooters.

The City banned the scooters in downtown last summer after they were linked to large gatherings of teens, late-night use and violence and disturbances.

Now new rules are in place. Riders must use their ID to verify if they are an adult on the Bird app in order to access a ride and for now, no one can rent a scooter between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

