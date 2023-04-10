Easter brunch cruises hosted on St. Louis Riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in St. Louis enjoyed the good weather in St. Louis on Sunday by taking a riverboat cruise on the mighty Mississippi.

The riverboats at the Arch welcomed guests Sunday afternoon for an Easter brunch cruise.

The holiday cruise featured food, live entertainment and great views of the Gateway Arch.

Riverboat cruises are offered every day during the spring and summer.

You can find more information on the Gateway Arch website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.