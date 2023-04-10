Deadline looming for Gardner to respond to attorney general accusations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has until Tuesday to respond to accusations from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that she has failed to fulfill her duties as the city’s top prosecutor.

It’s part of Bailey’s attempt to remove Gardner from office. He accused her of being negligent in upholding the law. The judge set a court date for Tuesday, April 18, to finalize the details on the case. It will be the first time Gardner and Bailey will be face to face in public since Bailey filed the petition to remove her from office.

From there, the judge will decide when a trial will start.

