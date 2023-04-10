WATCH: Car runs off bridge, catches fire in River Des Peres

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fiery car crash in south St. Louis on Sunday night.

Police said one of the two cars involved ran off the Morgan Ford bridge and into the River Des Peres, where it caught fire. You can see the flames as first responders make their way down into the river bed which is dry right now.

News 4 is still working on learning about any injuries and what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
Fatal overnight crash in north St. Louis under investigation
1 killed in fatal overnight crash in north St. Louis, police investigating
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Graphic
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run

Latest News

Easter brunch cruises at St. Louis Riverfront
Easter brunch cruises hosted on St. Louis Riverfront
Annual old car show held in Forest Park
Annual old car show held in Forest Park
Child struck by car in south St. Louis
Nine-year-old struck by car in south St. Louis
Train, car crash in Columbia, Ill.
Police investigate car, train crash overnight in Columbia, Ill.