WATCH: Car runs off bridge, catches fire in River Des Peres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fiery car crash in south St. Louis on Sunday night.

Police said one of the two cars involved ran off the Morgan Ford bridge and into the River Des Peres, where it caught fire. You can see the flames as first responders make their way down into the river bed which is dry right now.

News 4 is still working on learning about any injuries and what caused the crash.

