BJC expands gun lock program to more than 20 locations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- BJC Healthcare is expanding its gun lock program as gunshot injuries remain high in the St. Louis region.

The program is being expanded after starting in 2021. People can go to BJC’s emergency rooms to a kiosk to get the free gun locks. BJC has locations in the St. Louis area, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois with gun locks.

Children’s Hospital has given out more than 5,000 free gun locks through the program, mostly through the ER kiosk. Children’s Hospital treated 163 firearm injuries in 2022, a record number. Physicians screen all patients seen in the emergency department for access to firearms and offer a free gun lock to those who are interested.

According to BJC, two-thirds of families who received a gun lock through this program are using them.

The Washington University School of Medicine and the University of Missouri studied Children’s Hospital emergency room data between 2015 and 2022. They found pediatric gunshot injuries treated at the hospital increased by 50 percent during the first two years of the pandemic.

Gun locks can be found at the following locations:

Alton Memorial Hospital

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital (St. Peters, MO)

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur, MO)

Christian Hospital (North St. Louis County)

Memorial Hospital Belleville (Belleville, IL)

Memorial Hospital Shiloh (Shiloh, IL)

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town and Country, MO)

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (Sullivan, MO)

Northwest Healthcare (Florissant, MO)

Parkland Health Center (Farmington, MO)

Progress West Hospital (O’Fallon, MO)

There will also be gun locks at BJC’s Children’s Specialty Care Centers in west and south St. Louis County, the Children’s Center for Families Resource Library, and all five of the Children’s Safety Stop locations.

