Annual old car show held in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri spent Easter Sunday hosting it’s annual car show.

It’s what member like chairman Michael Ebert call a kick-off to the old car season.

“I think you get a greater appreciation of what those cars were really like,” Ebert says.

Ebert says all of the cars being shown are 25-years-old or older.

“I have cars on this lot all the way back to 1902 or 1903,” Ebert says.

The whole show has about 200 cars being shown, with people coming from multiple states either to show their car or to see the classics.

However, Ebert says it’s the rich automotive history in St. Louis that makes this event so special.

“There were many automobile manufacturers that were located on locust avenue from about the 1800′s block to about 35 or 38,” Ebert says. “There was just one car manufacturer after another.”

It’s not just about the unique cars, but also the unique people.

St. Louisan William Hall brought his 1940 buick to the show, which was a present he bought himself for his 30th birthday back in 1978.

“I like the older cars because I think they have a lot of class and a lot of character,” Hall says. “I’m not knocking the new cars. I have some new cars too. But what I like about them is they’re unique. They don’t look like everything else.”

Whether you are a car fanatic or just like to look, Hall says events like these bring a sense of community.

“It doesn’t matter your political affiliation or your religious affiliation or who you are; race, color, nationality,” Hall says. “People just enjoy cars so it just makes me happy and brings me joy to be in an environment where people are just enjoying being around the automobiles.”

