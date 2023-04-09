Dry Weather Until Next Weekend

First Alert Weather:

Temps in the 70s for Easter Sunday

Temps push into the 80s late next week

No rain until next weekend

Easter Weekend: The temperatures today are ideal for an egg hunt. We’ll enjoy a sunny and warm afternoon with highs reaching 70°.

What’s Next: A dry stretch continues through the next work week. By the end of the week, temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. The dry pattern continues until next Saturday when we have a 30% chance of rain or storms.

