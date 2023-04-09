More Sunny, Dry & Warm Weather Through Friday

First Alert Weather:

Sunny skies with highs in the 70s through Tuesday

Temps push to near 80 around midweek

No rain until next weekend

What’s Next: A dry stretch continues through the next work week. By the end of the week, temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. The dry pattern continues until next Saturday when we have a 30% chance of rain or storms.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.