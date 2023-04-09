More Sunny, Dry & Warm Weather Through Friday
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Sunny skies with highs in the 70s through Tuesday
- Temps push to near 80 around midweek
- No rain until next weekend
What’s Next: A dry stretch continues through the next work week. By the end of the week, temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. The dry pattern continues until next Saturday when we have a 30% chance of rain or storms.
