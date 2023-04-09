Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Video surveillance shows a man at the gas pumps being robbed and then kidnapped Saturday evening.

The robbery happed at Gas Mart on S. Grand Blvd Saturday.

Video surveillance shows a white Kia Optima and a blue Chevrolet sedan pulling into the gas station and blocking the victim in while he was at the gas pumps. The suspects then exited the cars and ordered the victim to exit his, where he was then searched. The victim was ordered into the passenger seat of his own car, and a suspect then drove off with the victim in the car.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown, but he is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

There are five suspects at large, three men and two women. All are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police.

