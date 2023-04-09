Hundreds welcome USWNT to STL before Tuesday match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds welcomed the United States Women’s National Soccer Team to the Metro area Saturday evening, ahead of Tuesday’s match at CITYPARK.

The USWNT will play the second of two World Cup tune-up matches against the Republic of Ireland Tuesday evening at CITYPARK. The team flew to St. Louis after beating Ireland 2-0 in Austin, Texas.

The team touched down around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, and they were greeted by a large crowd of fans, including many local girls’ soccer clubs, eager to meet their heroes.

For USWNT captain and St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn, it’s a homecoming she’s been waiting for. The Ladue HS graduate was on the field as the USWNT beat New Zealand at Busch Stadium in 2019. But now, the US international will play for the first time at CITYPARK, a special moment in her hometown.

“I love St. Louis,” Sauerbrunn said. “I basically am who I am because of the people that raised me here... To be at CITYPARK, a soccer-specific stadium, after the start that St. Louis CITY has had, it’s going to be really fun.”

Sauerbrunn says she has been hyping up the city’s food to her teammates, including toasted ravioli and the myriad of restaurants on The Hill.

The match starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. There are still tickets to the match available, though many of the non-resale tickets are already sold out.

