Hundreds welcome USWNT to STL before Tuesday match

Hundreds welcomed the United States Women’s National Soccer Team to the Metro area Saturday evening, ahead of Tuesday’s match at CITYPARK.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds welcomed the United States Women’s National Soccer Team to the Metro area Saturday evening, ahead of Tuesday’s match at CITYPARK.

The USWNT will play the second of two World Cup tune-up matches against the Republic of Ireland Tuesday evening at CITYPARK. The team flew to St. Louis after beating Ireland 2-0 in Austin, Texas.

The team touched down around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, and they were greeted by a large crowd of fans, including many local girls’ soccer clubs, eager to meet their heroes.

For USWNT captain and St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn, it’s a homecoming she’s been waiting for. The Ladue HS graduate was on the field as the USWNT beat New Zealand at Busch Stadium in 2019. But now, the US international will play for the first time at CITYPARK, a special moment in her hometown.

“I love St. Louis,” Sauerbrunn said. “I basically am who I am because of the people that raised me here... To be at CITYPARK, a soccer-specific stadium, after the start that St. Louis CITY has had, it’s going to be really fun.”

Sauerbrunn says she has been hyping up the city’s food to her teammates, including toasted ravioli and the myriad of restaurants on The Hill.

The match starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. There are still tickets to the match available, though many of the non-resale tickets are already sold out.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Police investigate shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Ambulance involved crash south of Downtown West
Ambulance involved crash south of Downtown West
Refugees bake up sweets from around the world
Refugees bake up sweets from around the world
Hundreds welcome USWNT to STL before Tuesday match
Hundreds welcome USWNT to STL before Tuesday match
Ambulance involved crash south of Downtown West
Ambulance involved crash south of Downtown West