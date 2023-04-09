St. Louis CITY SC, Seattle Sounders, scoreless at halftime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both CITY SC and the Seattle Sounders were scoreless after the first half of Saturday’s match.

Team captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki made several saves throughout the first half as the Sounders made assault after assault on the CITY SC side of the field, keeping the score even. CITY had a few opportunities to get the ball in the back of the Sounder’s net, but couldn’t make it happen in the first 45 minutes.

CITY had a total of six shots in the first half, with only two of them being on goal, in the first half. On the other hand, the Sounders also had six shots but had four on goal. The Sounders solidly carried the first half with 62% possession.

Pregame

St. Louis CITY SC is looking to rebound after their first loss of the season last Saturday. They have a chance to bounce back against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. The game kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

At the start of the Saturday MLS game day, the Sounders were second in the conference, trailing CITY SC by two points. A win tonight would maintain CITY’s lead in the conference.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on the Apple TV app.

