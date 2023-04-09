St. Louis CITY SC, Seattle Sounders, scoreless at halftime

CITY SC took their first loss of the season against Minnesota United last weekend.
CITY SC took their first loss of the season against Minnesota United last weekend.(Sophia Scheller | CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both CITY SC and the Seattle Sounders were scoreless after the first half of Saturday’s match.

Team captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki made several saves throughout the first half as the Sounders made assault after assault on the CITY SC side of the field, keeping the score even. CITY had a few opportunities to get the ball in the back of the Sounder’s net, but couldn’t make it happen in the first 45 minutes.

CITY had a total of six shots in the first half, with only two of them being on goal, in the first half. On the other hand, the Sounders also had six shots but had four on goal. The Sounders solidly carried the first half with 62% possession.

Pregame

St. Louis CITY SC is looking to rebound after their first loss of the season last Saturday. They have a chance to bounce back against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. The game kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

At the start of the Saturday MLS game day, the Sounders were second in the conference, trailing CITY SC by two points. A win tonight would maintain CITY’s lead in the conference.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on the Apple TV app.

Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to rebound following first loss

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Police investigate shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Hundreds welcome USWNT to STL before Tuesday match
Hundreds welcome USWNT to STL before Tuesday match
Missouri History Museum opens ‘Soccer City’ exhibit
Missouri History Museum opens ‘Soccer City’ exhibit
Missouri History Museum opens ‘Soccer City’ exhibit
Missouri History Museum opens ‘Soccer City’ exhibit
CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.
Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to rebound following first loss