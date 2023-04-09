Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors have resources to help during their recovery.

A tornado touched down before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Cookout for residents, volunteers, survivors

There will be a community cookout on Thursday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Bollinger County residents, victims of the tornado, law enforcement and volunteers.

It will be hosted in the parking lot of Ford and Liley Countertops, 409 Union Street in Marble Hill.

They say there will be plenty of food. Everyone from Bollinger County who helped with tornado recovery is welcome.

Sheriff’s Office update Tuesday morning, April 11

If you are in need of help anywhere in Bollinger County, you are urged to call the community health worker at the Bollinger County Health Department at 573-238-2817. This can include, but is not limited to, clean-up services, clothing, food and gas vouchers, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, bedding, etc.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, the Patton Lions Club established a supply warehouse at the Heartland Industries warehouse on Missouri Highway 34 West beside Crader’s Distributing.

They said Equipment Share is still in Glenallen at the intersection of Creek Street and Old Glenallen Road in front of the Post Office. They will be giving out free lunches and dinners.

The sheriff said he and his deputies will be delivering meals provided by Equipment Share to anyone that cannot get to the site to pick it up.

He said they will also deliver any other items or supplies needed.

Missouri Southern Baptist and the East Missouri Action Agency are still set up at the intersection of Missouri Highway 34 West and Old Glenallen Road where they will continue helping anyone in need.

Crews and volunteers from Lowe’s will be available throughout the county to help with recovery and clean up, as well as volunteers from Crader’s Distributing.

A multi-agency resource center will be open at the Bollinger County Health Center Safe Room on Wednesday, April 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Property cleanup

AmeriCorps St. Louis organized and led the efforts this past week, but as of Sunday, April 9, efforts have been limited.

The parking lot can be accessed using either the last entrance to the school property on the left off of Highway 34 west if travelling from Marble Hill or the first entrance of the school property on the right off of Hwy 34 west if travelling from Glenallen.

All volunteers are urged to meet at the Woodland Elementary School gym at 8 a.m. for assignment.

Volunteers should make contact with property owners before starting cleanup on private property.

Residents who would like help in cleaning up can call 211.

Free, portable showers will remain established in the white trailer on Creek Street. They say these are available for any resident affected by the storm.

Americorps crews from St. Louis will help coordinate volunteers and may use school buses to take them to the damaged areas.

If you are a property owner affected by the tornado and need help cleaning your property, you can contact the Bollinger County Health Center at 573-238-2817.

Heartland Cares Tornado Relief

When you designate Bollinger County Tornado, 100 percent of your donation goes toward Salvation Army relief efforts in the county.

You can text STORM to 51555 or visit www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for “Bollinger County Tornadoes” on the donation page.

Cape Girardeau City Water Dept. Food Collection

Alliance Water Resources is collecting non-perishable, easy-open foods and disposable plates and utensils for the Little Whitewater Baptist Church Food Pantry.

They’re collecting:

Pull-top canned food (primarily meals such as Ravioli, Spaghetti-Os, stew, soup, Vienna sausages, chicken & dumplings, etc.)

Ramen, oatmeal/grits packets, jerky, and cereal

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned proteins such as fish, beans, and meats

Peanut Butter

Paper Plates/Bowls

Plastic utensils

Disposable cups

You can drop items off at the water department office at Cape Girardeau Public Works building, 2007 Southern Expressway (right/west door) during normal weekday business hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They say they will not be accepting clothing donations at this location, at this time.

Red Cross

According to Governor Parson, the Red Cross opened a shelter at Marble Hill Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St., for those affected by the tornado.

Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center

Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center is offering care packages, which can be picked up at Bank of Missouri and People’s Community Bank.

They are delivering some supplies, but they also have a pickup area in Marble Hill, 205 Pluto Street, behind Black River Electric.

“I know people have troubles and struggles all the time, but it is so important for people to come together and show the love, not just the Christians and the church community, but it’s the whole community that has come together and it’s so important because you never know that person that’s been devastated that you’re gonna minister to or that you’re gonna help out even if it’s just a bottle of water,” Pastor Monnie Jones, with Grace Fellowship Worship Center, said.

United Way

The United Way of Southeast Missouri created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund for relief efforts. How the funds are used will be determined by United Way’s Community Investment Committee.

“United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical,” Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said. “We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families.”

To give to the recovery fund:

visit their site here

text BOCO to 26989

give via credit card over the phone at 573-334-9634

mail a check to the United Way’s office at 1417D, N. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

give at the Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill

East Missouri Action Agency

The East Missouri Action Agency has set up their mobile unit at Woodland R-IV School District for Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers can drop off essential items to the East Missouri Action Agency at 403 Parkway Dr. Park Hills, MO 63601.

You can also give on PayPal.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank

SEMO Food Bank will hold a mobile food distribution at 11 a.m., Friday, April 7 at First Baptist Church (502 Broadway) in Marble Hill for neighbors impacted by the storm. In addition to shelf-stable food, size 5 diapers and dog food will be available.

For emergency SNAP assistance, the food bank’s SNAP outreach coordinators can help with an emergency benefit application. You can call 573-471-1818 or email mosnap@semofoodbank.org.

