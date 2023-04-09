Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

Fatal SE Missouri crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Arkansas 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred near Cardwell, Missouri, around 6 p.m.

A 69-year-old man was driving a pickup truck and made a right turn hitting the boy. According to Sgt. Parrott with MSHP Troop E, the incident occurred in the driveway of a home on Route AC.

The boy, from Beach Grove, Ark., was pronounced dead at a hospital in Paragould, Ark.

The crash marks the 17th fatal crash for MSHP Troop E in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

