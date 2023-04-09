Ambulance involved crash south of Downtown West

A St. Louis firefighter inspects the front of an ambulance involved in a accident while enroute...
A St. Louis firefighter inspects the front of an ambulance involved in a accident while enroute to an incident in St. Louis on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Three people including the driver of the ambulance were injured and transported to area hospitals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(BILL GREENBLATT | UPI)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving an ambulance.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Chouteau and South 14th Street. Significant damage was done to the front of an Abbott Ambulance.

Abbott told News 4 that the incident happened while passing through an intersection. They said two crew members and no patients were in the ambulance at the time. Both crew members were taken to a local hospital.

