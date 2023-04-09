Ambulance involved crash south of Downtown West

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving an ambulance.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Chouteau and South 14th Street. Significant damage was done to the front of an Abbott Ambulance.

Abbott told News 4 that the incident happened while passing through an intersection. They said two crew members and no patients were in the ambulance at the time. Both crew members were taken to a local hospital.

