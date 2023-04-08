Staying dry for the weekend and beyond

First Alert Weather:

Warm weather for the Easter Weekend

Temps push into the 80s late next week

No rain in the forecast for at least the next 6 days.

Easter Weekend: Saturday & Sunday remain dry. For Easter Sunday, we will get even warmer with sunny skies and a high temperature near 70°.

What’s Next: A dry stretch continues through all of the next work week. Plus, it will continue to warm each day. Highs by late week will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

