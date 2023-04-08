Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country

Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the road.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maternity wards are closing across the country forcing some expectant mothers into long drives for care.

According to a report by the healthcare consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the United States have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2011.

A CNN tally shows that at least 13 closures have been announced in the past year alone.

The Chartis report says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than 10 facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is money.

According to the American Hospital Association, 42% of births are paid for by Medicaid which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons also include a low volume of births and staffing and recruitment.

According to data released by the March of Dime last year, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age across over 1,100 U.S. countries are living in maternity care deserts. That has been linked to an increased risk of maternal death in the year after giving birth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Police investigate shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Stanley Gregory III is charged with driving while intoxicated-physical injury to law...
Man accused in crash that left two detectives injured in North County

Latest News

The recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the...
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
News 4 Update: April 8, 2023
News 4 Update: April 8, 2023
News 4 Throwback: Businesses prepare for Easter shopping in 1998
News 4 Throwback: Businesses prepare for Easter shopping in 1998
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta