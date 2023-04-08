Refugees bake up sweets from around the world

Local refugees from around the world decided to whip up some Easter treats Saturday.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The non-profit Welcome Neighbor STL partnered with refugee chefs to bake a variety of sweets for the coming holiday. The sweets available included Moroccan coconut macaroons, Syrian baklava and Afghan semolina cookies. All proceeds went directly to the chef.

Volunteers say that food is a great way to build bridges and community. This is one of the many food based fundraisers Welcome Neighbor STL is holding this year.

The money raised helps refugees with housing and other needs when they arrive in St. Louis.

