Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Doctor Martin Luther King Drive Friday night.
The person struck is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
The vehicle is believed to be black Ford Fiesta with Missouri Temp Tag 057QMG that expired in 2021. It also has a right rear spare tire.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-6868 or 314-499-6090
