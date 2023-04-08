Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Doctor Martin Luther King Drive Friday night.

The person struck is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The vehicle is believed to be black Ford Fiesta with Missouri Temp Tag 057QMG that expired in 2021. It also has a right rear spare tire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-6868 or 314-499-6090

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Police investigate shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Stanley Gregory III is charged with driving while intoxicated-physical injury to law...
Man accused in crash that left two detectives injured in North County

Latest News

News 4 Update: April 8, 2023
News 4 Update: April 8, 2023
News 4 Throwback: Businesses prepare for Easter shopping in 1998
News 4 Throwback: Businesses prepare for Easter shopping in 1998
Shooting at Jet's Pizza in Creve Coeur
Jet's Pizza shooting Creve Coeur
Police find deceased man in his 50s
Man found shot to death on St. Louis Avenue