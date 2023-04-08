Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Doctor Martin Luther King Drive Friday night.

The person struck is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The vehicle is believed to be black Ford Fiesta with Missouri Temp Tag 057QMG that expired in 2021. It also has a right rear spare tire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-6868 or 314-499-6090

