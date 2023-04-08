One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot and injured at Plaza Frontenac on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of shots fired in the parking garage of Plaza Frontenac around 1:30 p.m. The person calling in hearing shots fired also told police they heard two people arguing before the gunshot.

Police said the victim and the suspect both left the scene before police arrived. The victim was found at an area hospital around 20 minutes later with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released.

The case remains active as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Police investigate shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Graphic
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run
News 4 Update: April 8, 2023
News 4 Update: April 8, 2023
News 4 Throwback: Businesses prepare for Easter shopping in 1998
News 4 Throwback: Businesses prepare for Easter shopping in 1998
Shooting at Jet's Pizza in Creve Coeur
Jet's Pizza shooting Creve Coeur