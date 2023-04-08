One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot and injured at Plaza Frontenac on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of shots fired in the parking garage of Plaza Frontenac around 1:30 p.m. The person calling in hearing shots fired also told police they heard two people arguing before the gunshot.

Police said the victim and the suspect both left the scene before police arrived. The victim was found at an area hospital around 20 minutes later with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released.

The case remains active as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.