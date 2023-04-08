Missouri History Museum opens ‘Soccer City’ exhibit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been an exciting run for St. Louis CITY SC. The team is hoping for their sixth win of the season tonight in Seattle.

Soccer excitement in St. Louis is about more than cheering on our MLS team.

Soccer has a long history here in the Lou, and you can learn all about it with a brand new exhibit at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

The Soccer City exhibit features dozens of artifacts and interactive displays. It tells the history of soccer in St Louis, from the first game back in 1875 up to today’s teams.

The Missouri History Museum is open every day but Monday.

You have plenty of time to check out the Soccer City exhibit. It runs through February of 2024.

Admission is free.

