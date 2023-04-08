Man found shot to death in the 5700 block of St. Louis Avenue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday evening police responded to call for shots fired in the 5700 Bock of St. Louis Avenue.

Upon arrival they discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide is investigating.

The victim is in his 50s.

Police are withholding his name pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call St. Louis City Police.

