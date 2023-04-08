Make-A-Wish hosts annual Walk for Wishes fundraising event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Make-A-Wish held its annual Walk for Wishes in Forest Park on Saturday.

The community walk is a fundraising event for the non-profit.

However, it also brings together and highlights wish families.

Now, 13-year-old Gabriella Davis got her wish in 2019.

“When I was in the hospital, of course, they came into my room, and they were like, just think of anything you want, and we’ll make it come true,” Davis says.

Davis went into liver failure when she was only 10 years old.

“My eyes started turning yellow,” Davis says. “My skin started turning yellow, and my parents were getting kind of concerned.”

After spending months in the hospital and on bed rest, her wish came true.

Davis had asked to ride horses in Tennessee.

This wish wasn’t only a gift for her, but Davis says her entire family.

“Since I’d been in the hospital they’d been trying to work their way around scheduling,” Davis says. “Parents coming to stay the night at the hospital, siblings being separated from me, it was very tough. But I feel like that trip brought us back together.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In the last four decades, more than 9,300 wishes have been granted to local kids.

President and CEO Caroline Schmidt said it’s the largest Make-A-Wish walk in the country.

“It’s so exciting to see and to have all of our wish families and our volunteers to see it come full circle and have them be our ambassadors for the mission and what we do that we’re all so passionate about,” Schmidt says.

Make-A-Wish estimates nearly 600 children from Missouri and Kansas qualify for wishes yearly.

This event shines a light on the work to help these families during tough times.

“It brings the family and the child hope, strength and joy in a time when they need it most,” Schmidt says.

Davis says they’re still running tests to find out what caused her liver to fail.

Participating in the walk and watching other kids’ wishes come true is something that makes Davis happy.

“I just love seeing the little toddlers have a smile on their faces knowing they’re not worried about their health,” Davis says.

