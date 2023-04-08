Hill seals deal to give Battlehawks first Overtime win

Fans celebrate with Battlehawks' player after overtime win against the Las Vegas Vipers Saturday afternoon.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks beat the Las Vegas Vipers 21-17 in overtime Saturday afternoon.

The Vipers had the momentum throughout the first half of the game. Vipers’ running back John Lovett scored the first points of the game to give them the lead.

The Battlehawks’ defense kept the Vipers from scoring in the second quarter. With star quarterback A.J. McCarron out due to injury, Nick Tiano’s number was called. Tiano scored his first touchdown of the game, connecting to receiver Hakeem Butler for a 32-yard pass.

During the second half, the Vipers scored again to extend their lead. The Battlehawks responded with a fake punt pass to receiver Gary Jennings that led to a touchdown. The Battlehawks later kicked a field goal with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to take the game into overtime.

Tiano found Butler in the end zone again to give the Battlehawks the lead. After the defense made a stop during the Vipers’ second attempt, running back Brian Hill ran the ball up the middle into the end zone to end the game. This was the first XFL game to go into overtime, and the Battlehawks were the first team to win.

Tiano finished the game with 194 passing yards and one touchdown, Hill rushed for 35 yards. On the defensive side, linebacker Willie Harvey had a total of nine tackles, and Carson Wells had eight with a half sack.

The Battlehawks will face off against the Seattle Sea Dragons next Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m.

