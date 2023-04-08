Staying dry for the weekend and beyond
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Warm weather for the Easter Weekend
- Temps push into the 80s late next week
- Staying rain clear
Easter Weekend: Saturday & Sunday remain dry. Today we’ll have a few clouds passing through, and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. For Easter Sunday, we will be even warmer with a light wind, a few clouds, and temperatures at 70°.
What’s Next: A dry stretch continues through all of next week. Plus, it will continue to warm each day. Highs by late week will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
