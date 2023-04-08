Staying dry for the weekend and beyond

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Warm weather for the Easter Weekend
  • Temps push into the 80s late next week
  • Staying rain clear

Easter Weekend: Saturday & Sunday remain dry. Today we’ll have a few clouds passing through, and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. For Easter Sunday, we will be even warmer with a light wind, a few clouds, and temperatures at 70°.

What’s Next: A dry stretch continues through all of next week. Plus, it will continue to warm each day. Highs by late week will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local businesses filling out malls as national chains leave
Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Police investigate shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Stanley Gregory III is charged with driving while intoxicated-physical injury to law...
Man accused in crash that left two detectives injured in North County

Latest News

Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend
Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend
Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend
Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend
April 7 seven day forecast
Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend
First Alert: Frost Advisory for parts of the area Friday Morning
First Alert: Frost Advisory for parts of the area Friday Morning