St. Louis City, County lift COVID-19 emergency declarations

Both St. Louis City and County have lifted COVID-19 emergency declarations Friday morning.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
This comes three years after they were set in place.

Health officials say that cases of COVID-19 have seen a dramatic drop, and vaccines have proved effective.

White House officials have said that President Biden will end the Federal State of Emergency next month.

Currently, over 69 percent of the country is vaccinated for COVID-19.

