St. Louis City, County lift COVID-19 emergency declarations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both St. Louis City and County have lifted COVID-19 emergency declarations Friday morning.

This comes three years after they were set in place.

Health officials say that cases of COVID-19 have seen a dramatic drop, and vaccines have proved effective.

White House officials have said that President Biden will end the Federal State of Emergency next month.

Currently, over 69 percent of the country is vaccinated for COVID-19.

