St. Louis City, County end COVID-19 emergency declarations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and County officially ended their COVID-19 State of Emergency Declarations Friday morning.

Both entities lifted the declarations at 9:00 a.m. In a statement, St. Louis County says County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones decided to end the declaration after consulting with public health officials and local hospitals. The statement cites the dropping number of local COVID-19 cases, how hospitals are no longer overburdened with COVID-19 patients and the availability of the vaccine.

The federal declaration of the COVID-19 emergency is slated to end on May 11.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.