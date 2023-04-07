St. Louis City, County end COVID-19 emergency declarations

Federal Covid-19 emergency declaration set to expire in May
Federal Covid-19 emergency declaration set to expire in May(KGNS)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and County officially ended their COVID-19 State of Emergency Declarations Friday morning.

Both entities lifted the declarations at 9:00 a.m. In a statement, St. Louis County says County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones decided to end the declaration after consulting with public health officials and local hospitals. The statement cites the dropping number of local COVID-19 cases, how hospitals are no longer overburdened with COVID-19 patients and the availability of the vaccine.

The federal declaration of the COVID-19 emergency is slated to end on May 11.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
He was taken into custody in Jefferson County.
‘Armed and Dangerous’ robbery, burglary suspect taken into custody in Jefferson Co.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are currently on scene of a fatal accident on...
Eastbound lanes of I-70 at Jennings Station Road closed for several hours due to accident
David Thompson is charged with the abandonment of a corpse
Man charged after body found rolled up in plastic and carpet on South City parking pad
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
THREE GRAND JUNCTION RESIDENTS WANT DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT TO BE RECALLED. AND...
Citizens petition for Andrea Haitz recall
SDF
Police investigating suspicious death at Brattleboro homeless shelter
God's Pit Crew Helps Tornado Victims
God's Pit Crew Helps Tornado Victims