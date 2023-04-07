‘Put yourself out there’ STEM STL encourages youth to find paths to success

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The ongoing worker shortage triggered by the pandemic and baby boomers deciding to retire has forced businesses to make sacrifices to stay open as they search for help.

But one solution to help shortage really lies right in front of us, and it all starts with face-to-face meetups.

Marian Odah is a senior at South City’s McKinley Classical Leadership Academy High School. She also has an after school job, and is currently STEM STL’s marketing intern.

“Sometimes, when I tell people I do this as an internship,” Odah shared. ”They are like ‘you’re doing what now?’!”

Odah will be a first-generation college student in the fall, where she will study marketing.

She told the story of how her parents migrated to the United States from Iraq. She said their sacrifices and her new internship are life-changing.

“It makes me feel like I’m needed somewhere,” Odah explained. “A lot of kids today don’t feel needed in the workforce, so they don’t go out. ‘Oh, they don’t need me there.’ In reality they do need you there, you just don’t feel it.”

Odah found STEM STL, and her mentor, Executive Director Kate Polokonis, through STL Youth Jobs, a partner of the STL Regional Youth Employment Coalition.

“It’s a big deal to get your first job,” Polokonis said.

Polokonis said making access easier for employment is part of her company’s year round commitment.

“We recognize the student debt crisis is huge, it’s affecting kids of color, so we want to provide those pathways where sure you’ll get that four year degree but we can find an employer to pay for that four year degree,” Polokonis said.

Those pathways are at the Level Up Conference, where hundreds of young people ages 16-24 will meet with companies like Ameren and Boeing, to start their careers.

“What it shows to me is St. Louis is in a place to tear down silos, that we are working together to improve things across the St. Louis region with an equity lens and I think that’s huge,” Polokonis said.

For Marian, she said taking the risk to meet with these companies is worth it.

“You need to put yourself out there,” Odah shared. “You need to get out of your comfort zone. You can’t just stay in this one place you’re in because you want to stay comfortable, no you need to put yourself out there so things start coming to you.”

The STL Regional Youth Employment Coalition will hold the Level Up Conference on Tuesday April 18th from 9AM until 2PM at St. Louis Community College - Forest Park. That’s located at 5600 Oakland Avenue.

To learn how you can attend, visit www.STEMSTL.org/RYEC

Over 50 organizations have partnered with the Coalition, and over the years been involved in various roles as partners, exhibitors, volunteers and stakeholders.

