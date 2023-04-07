Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to rebound following first loss

CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.
CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It had to happen at some point. Last week, St. Louis CITY SC suffered its first loss of the season to Minnesota United by a score of 1-0.

Now, a real challenge comes knocking on the door. CITY SC heads to Seattle this week to take on Sounders FC in a major Western Conference match-up. The Sounders have 13 points from its first six matches this year. They are currently second in the conference behind CITY SC, who is still in first with 15 points. Seattle has yet to allow a goal at home this season and have only lost one of their 10 home games against expansion teams in the last 10 years.

Two Sounders players sit atop the player leaderboards this season. Forward Jordan Morris leads the league in goals with eight, trailed by João Klauss with five. Léo Chú has set up his teammates nicely so far this year with a league-leading five assists, followed by several players like Eduard Löwen, with four set-ups thus far. Both teams take about 14 shots per game, with about six of them being on target. Possession tends to hover around 50 for each side as well.

This could easily be the toughest match CITY SC has had all season. Kick-off is set for 9:30 p.m. at Lumen Field. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

