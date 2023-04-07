Police investigating shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. in a plaza on Olive just west of I-270. One man shot another man, and the victim then ran across the street to Dierbergs for help, police say.

A spokesperson for Dierbergs says employees called 911 and helped the victim into an ambulance.

