New townhomes coming to The Hill neighborhood

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --More new development is coming to The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. McBride Homes announced its plans for three-story townhomes there.

It’s called “La Collina” and sits on Hereford near Wilson Avenue. It’s within walking distance of many local restaurants and markets.

The project is the second part of homes already built by McBride Homes in the area.

