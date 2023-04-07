Metro Call-A-Ride cuts to start Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Metro is set to operate its Call-A-Ride service in a reduced area starting Monday.

See the affected areas

On Friday, Metro told News 4 its Call-A-Ride service is designed to operate within three quarter miles of bus and Metro Link routes. Officials said they have operated outside of that boundary for years. Now the boundaries will reduce in north, west and south St. Louis County because Metro reports being short about 80 drivers for the service.

The service primarily serves the elderly and disabled adults.

In a letter to a disability rights organization, Metro said in January that almost 40 percent of thousands of Call-A-Ride requests had to be denied.

“I understand their complaints,” said Charles Stewart, chief operating officer for Metro. “We’re not the only source of this service, but we were outside the boundaries of the service we were required to provide. So, now we’re bringing it back in. What we’re trying to do is to give better service to our customers that are within the boundaries going forward.”

“We can be on the phone for 45 minutes up to two hours,” said Abria Edwards, a Call-A-Ride rider. “I was mad. I was angry. Most of the time, they pull up on our lot. It’s not equal for nobody. They need to figure out a way for all of the ADA members.”

Several disability-focused organizations filed a complaint to the Department of Justice Friday. Organizers confirmed the DOJ received the complaint.

Metro is still accepting applications for drivers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.