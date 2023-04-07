Man tried to steal car on road, then carjacked victim at Metro East gas station, police say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Cahokia Heights man is facing charges, accused of trying to steal a car and then successfully carjacking someone at a gas station in a span of more than an hour.

Kemoudrey Mosley, 22, is charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery in a public place.

Police say he was hitchhiking just after 1:00 a.m. near Lincoln Trail and Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights when a driver attempted to pick him up. Mosley allegedly then tried to steal the car, but the driver fought him off. Authorities say Mosley then got in the passenger seat, but the driver took off and drove to the Fairview Heights Police Department. At the police department, the driver got out with keys in hand and ran inside to tell officers what happened, but by the time police checked the victim’s car, Mosley had already fled.

Just over an hour later, police say an officer close to a nearby Circle K spotted an altercation taking place near a car parked at a gas pump, it was Mosley trying to carjack someone. The owner of the car tried to pull Mosby out but was unable to, and police say Mosley drove off. He later crashed on Weinel Drive and fled on foot.

Around 3:15 a.m., police say he tried to break into a home on Fairview Drive. Officers found him hiding in a storage shed on the same property. He was taken into custody.

Mosley is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

