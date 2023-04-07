Man accused in crash that left two detectives injured in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man is charged in connection with a crash that left two police detectives injured in North County.

Stanley Gregory III is charged with driving while intoxicated-physical injury to law enforcement or emergency personnel and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of W. Florissant and Lucas and Hunt. Police say two detectives were going southbound on W. Florissant when Gregory III, who was driving on Lucas and Hunt, ran a red light and hit the car the detectives were in. Gregory III then drove off, police say. He was found and arrested nearby.

Police say they could smell alcohol on Gregory III and noticed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes. He did poorly the sobriety test, officers say, and told police he drank beers at a friend’s home. Gregory III was taken to a hospital, where police say a baggie with a blush white substance fell from his pocket onto the floor.

One detective suffered back pain in the accident and the other suffered burns to his face when the airbags in their car deployed. Gregory III’s car suffered front-end damage.

Gregory III is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

