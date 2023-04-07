Local school packs 10K meals for people in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis started a school-wide fight against hunger in January. Students saw their efforts come to life Friday after raising money to feed 10,000 people in need.

The meals were paid for through bake sales, candy sales, and change from their own pockets. Students spent the day Friday making meals by hand after raising the money.

The effort was in partnership with Kids Against Hunger. The school said it hopes to make the event an annual tradition.

