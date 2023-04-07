Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Partly cloudy & dry today
- Warming trend has begun and will continue for the next week
- Dry weather through Easter weekend and beyond
Friday will turn warmer and we have a dry day with partly cloudy skies.
Easter Weekend: Lots of sunshine all weekend with cool nights and warm days.
