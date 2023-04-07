Dry Weather With A Warming Trend Through The Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Partly cloudy & dry today
  • Warming trend has begun and will continue for the next week
  • Dry weather through Easter weekend and beyond

Friday will turn warmer and we have a dry day with partly cloudy skies.

Easter Weekend: Lots of sunshine all weekend with cool nights and warm days.

7 Day Forecast

April 7 seven day forecast
