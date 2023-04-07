Daniel Riley pleads not guilty for crash that injured Janae Edmondson

Daniel Riley’s attorney appeared in court today and entered a not guilty plea on Riley’s behalf.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Daniel Riley’s attorney appeared in court today and entered a not guilty plea on Riley’s behalf.

Riley is facing several charges, including three counts of assault and driving without a license.

Prosecutors say that in February Riley was driving recklessly, which led to him striking another car as well as 17-year-old Janae Edmondson who was on the sidewalk.

This incident resulted in the teen having her legs severed.

Volleyball player who lost both legs after being hit by car returns home

Edmondson was visiting St. Louis from Tennessee for a volleyball tournament.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

