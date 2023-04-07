Daniel Riley pleads not guilty for crash that injured Janae Edmondson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Daniel Riley’s attorney appeared in court today and entered a not guilty plea on Riley’s behalf.
Riley is facing several charges, including three counts of assault and driving without a license.
Prosecutors say that in February Riley was driving recklessly, which led to him striking another car as well as 17-year-old Janae Edmondson who was on the sidewalk.
This incident resulted in the teen having her legs severed.
Edmondson was visiting St. Louis from Tennessee for a volleyball tournament.
