Daniel Riley pleads not guilty for crash that injured Janae Edmondson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Daniel Riley’s attorney appeared in court today and entered a not guilty plea on Riley’s behalf.

Riley is facing several charges, including three counts of assault and driving without a license.

Prosecutors say that in February Riley was driving recklessly, which led to him striking another car as well as 17-year-old Janae Edmondson who was on the sidewalk.

This incident resulted in the teen having her legs severed.

Edmondson was visiting St. Louis from Tennessee for a volleyball tournament.

