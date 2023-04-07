Cardinals announce flash sale with $9 tickets

(Source: KFVS)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a special flash sale where tickets for four different games will be only $9.

The 12-hour flash sale will start Friday, April 7, at 9 a.m. and will have tickets available for the games being played April 13-16.

A limited number of the $9 seats will be available for each game. However, fans can also purchase Theme Tickets for the dates stated starting at $19.

The themes are:

  • Class of 2023 Night on Thursday, April 13
  • Friends Night on Friday, April 14
  • African American Heritage Day on Saturday, April 15
  • Donate Life Day on Sunday, April 16

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/flashsale or via phone at 314.345.9000

