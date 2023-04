ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the wake of strong storms in the area, six bison have went missing from Klondike Bison Farm in De Soto.

According to the owner Peggy Ladd, a large tree limb downed the fence keeping the bison in.

If the bison are spotted, do not approach. From a safe location call the De Soto Sheriff or Klondike Bison Farm.

