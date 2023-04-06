‘Weeks upon months...to recover’ Tornado kills 5, destroys one dozen homes in Southeast Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tornado struck several small towns in Southeast Missouri Tuesday morning, taking out 12 structures and damaging dozens more.

Five people are confirmed dead. Bollinger County Coroner Charlie Hutchings told News 4 one person as young as 16 years old, and another as old as 62 were among the fatalities. Five others were injured in the storm, including two children, according to Hutchings.

The twister caused panic for many in Bollinger County.

“I tried to call my husband -- didn’t answer the phone, didn’t answer the phone, didn’t answer the phone,” said Sara Sutter.

Sutter left her home early Wednesday morning to dodge the storm, thinking it was likely a rough thunderstorm she wanted to avoid. She got to work safely, but her husband was still stuck at home.

“And I text him, and I said are you okay? And he finally texted me back and said I’ve never been so scared,” said Sutter.

The house is beat up with a large amount of roof damage but still stands.

So Sutter, along with many in Bollinger County, were cleaning up today.

Neighbors were helping neighbors.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson took a helicopter tour of the damage Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s going to be weeks upon months to be able to recover,” said Parson.

Gov. Parson said the state may try to do something extra to help those out affected by the storm, alluding to lawmakers possibly working on providing state financial assistance.

As for federal help, Parson said President Biden called him.

“Anything he can do to help, he offered those services and he especially wanted to thank all the emergency people that are on the ground,” said Parson.

That was welcome news to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who was on the ground touring the damage

“I wanted to see it because I wanted to get a sense of the devastation, and if there are federal resources and dollars available, boy do we want them to flow to here,” said Hawley.

Hawley, who’s from the small town of Lexington, was not surprised by the resolve of those in Bollinger County.

“3:00, 3:30 in the morning, they came out to volunteer to help their neighbors, I mean, this is right in the teeth of the storm, that’s pretty incredible, and a lot of people here, they’re just here volunteering,” said Hawley.

Small towns rebuilding after a nightmare morning some will never forget.

