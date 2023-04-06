Washington, Mo man catches and returns Jordan Walker’s first home run ball

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker is in the history books with his first home run with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

It’s a day that will go down in history not just for Walker, but also for Washington, Missouri Councilman Duane Reed.

“It was pandemonium,” Reed told News 4.

He caught the ball from Walker’s first home run on the team on Wednesday.

Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first Cardinals home run.
Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first Cardinals home run.(Mark S. Irwin)

“I hope Jordan Walker is around for a long, long time and maybe down the road he remembers me,” Reed said.

As a lifelong Cardinals fan, Reed has spent the last 63 years going to games. However, this game was one that he’ll never forget after trading in the homerun ball for a signed ball.

Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first home run with the St. Louis...
Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first home run with the St. Louis Cardinals.(Duane Reed)

“This is the ball that the Cardinals gave me,” Reed said. “Signed by Jordan walker.”

Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first home run with the St. Louis...
Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first home run with the St. Louis Cardinals.(KMOV)

Cardinals staff were ready and quickly approaching the stands to get their hands on the home run ball. For Director of Security Phil Melcher, this was business as usual.

“There’s kind of some prep work that goes into this,” Melcher said. “The trainer or somebody in the clubhouse will tell me hey just a heads up we’re going to want this ball or that ball. That this is a momentous home run for this guy and we need you to try and get the ball.”

Melcher told News 4 some fans try to negotiate, but most give the ball back to the person who really deserves it.

“It’s all about the player having those momentous memories and those mementos from their career,” Melcher said.

Reed did exactly that, saying it was the only right thing to do.

“I talked to my friends I was with and they told me that ball might be worth a lot of money some day,” Reed said. “But then we got thinking about it. It’s his ball. He should get it back.”

Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first home run with the St. Louis...
Washington, Mo. man catches ball from Jordan Walker's first home run with the St. Louis Cardinals.(KMOV)

Reed plans to keep the signed ball and pass it down within his family for years to come.

The next goal for Reed is to be able to meet Walker.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Marijuana tax passes in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
7 Day Forecast 4/6/23
First Alert: Frost Advisory for parts of the area Friday Morning
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Latest News

News 4 Investigates: St. Louis prosecutors not ready for trial, prompting charges to be...
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis prosecutors dismiss and refile double murder case for a second time
City of St. Louis to bring 50 additional tiny homes to North City village as wait-list within...
City of St. Louis to bring 50 additional tiny homes to North City village as wait-list within homeless community grows
Lux Living looking to develop in St. Charles
Lux Living looking to develop in St. Charles
Federal, state authorities investigating excessive force case involving Metro East police,...
Federal, state authorities investigating excessive force case involving Metro East police, disabled 19-year-old