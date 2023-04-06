Washington, Mo man catches and returns Jordan Walker’s first home run ball

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker is in the history books with his first home run with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

It’s a day that will go down in history not just for Walker, but also for Washington, Missouri Councilman Duane Reed.

“It was pandemonium,” Reed told News 4.

He caught the ball from Walker’s first home run on the team on Wednesday.

“I hope Jordan Walker is around for a long, long time and maybe down the road he remembers me,” Reed said.

As a lifelong Cardinals fan, Reed has spent the last 63 years going to games. However, this game was one that he’ll never forget after trading in the homerun ball for a signed ball.

“This is the ball that the Cardinals gave me,” Reed said. “Signed by Jordan walker.”

Cardinals staff were ready and quickly approaching the stands to get their hands on the home run ball. For Director of Security Phil Melcher, this was business as usual.

“There’s kind of some prep work that goes into this,” Melcher said. “The trainer or somebody in the clubhouse will tell me hey just a heads up we’re going to want this ball or that ball. That this is a momentous home run for this guy and we need you to try and get the ball.”

Melcher told News 4 some fans try to negotiate, but most give the ball back to the person who really deserves it.

“It’s all about the player having those momentous memories and those mementos from their career,” Melcher said.

Reed did exactly that, saying it was the only right thing to do.

“I talked to my friends I was with and they told me that ball might be worth a lot of money some day,” Reed said. “But then we got thinking about it. It’s his ball. He should get it back.”

Reed plans to keep the signed ball and pass it down within his family for years to come.

The next goal for Reed is to be able to meet Walker.

