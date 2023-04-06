TN teen hit by driver downtown makes appearance at prayer rally at her high school

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly two months since Janae Edmondson, a teenager from Tennessee, was hit by a driver in downtown St. Louis—a crash where she lost both her legs.

On Wednesday, her high school just outside Nashville held a “Light Up the Night” benefit to offer prayers and support for Janae.

Janae decided to make a surprise appearance to see some of her classmates.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe for Janae has raised more than $804,000.

