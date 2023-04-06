Teen killed in late-night shooting in North City

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North City Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Athlone and Carter just before 10:30 p.m. Officers found Jamarion Taylor lying outside wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Marijuana tax passes in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
cooler
Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Dry & Cool Today
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Latest News

David Thompson is charged with the abandonment of a corpse
Man charged after body found rolled up in plastic and carpet on South City parking pad
The suspect is described as a 50-year-old man, 5’6” to 5’7”, 150 lbs., with a shaved head, last...
Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are currently on scene of a fatal accident on...
Eastbound lanes of I-70 at Jennings Station Road closed for several hours due to accident
Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous
Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous