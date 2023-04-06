Teen killed in late-night shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North City Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Athlone and Carter just before 10:30 p.m. Officers found Jamarion Taylor lying outside wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

