St. Louis Police Union lobbyists advocate in Jeff City for state control of City police force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lobbyists with the St. Louis Police Officers Association advocated in Jefferson City for state control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Lobbyists with the union told News 4 the city’s Board of Aldermen election results indicates the city will not solve its crime issues under many progressive candidates.

Missouri lawmakers have been advancing a bill giving the state control of St. Louis’ police department.

Opponents of progressive candidates criticize left-leaning politicians for wanting to reallocate funding from policing to other needs in the city.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ Office condemned the efforts of the union’s lobbyists in Jeff City Wednesday.

“Well, I’m disappointed to hear that highly paid lobbyist are in Jefferson City advocating for the overturning of the will of the people in St. Louis. Voters made their choices clear last night and it’s unfortunate to hear that lobbyists are telling Republicans in Jefferson City that the state needs to step in overturn their votes. It’s disenfranchising to St. Louisans, and it shows that a state takeover of police isn’t about public safety, it’s about power and politics,” said Nick Desideri, spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

The Missouri House overwhelmingly approved the proposed legislation last month. The Senate still hasn’t acted yet on this bill.

