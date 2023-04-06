Saturday marks one year until total solar eclipse

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 2024 total eclipse is a year from Saturday.

Leaders at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale have announced their plans for a four-day festival. The event will include workshops, Saluki-con, and a watch of the eclipse from the stadium.

Carbondale is on the center line for the April 8, 2024 eclipse. Total darkness will last for 4 minutes and 9 seconds. The eclipse will track from near Poplar Bluff to Carbondale.

The last solar eclipse in our region happened on August 21, 2017.

