Saturday marks one year until total solar eclipse

Carbondale is on the center line for the April 8, 2024 eclipse. Total darkness will last for 4 minutes and 9 seconds.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 2024 total eclipse is a year from Saturday.

Leaders at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale have announced their plans for a four-day festival. The event will include workshops, Saluki-con, and a watch of the eclipse from the stadium.

Carbondale is on the center line for the April 8, 2024 eclipse. Total darkness will last for 4 minutes and 9 seconds. The eclipse will track from near Poplar Bluff to Carbondale.

The last solar eclipse in our region happened on August 21, 2017.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Marijuana tax passes in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
7 Day Forecast 4/6/23
Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Dry & Cool Today
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Latest News

The Eclipse is coming
Saturday marks one year until total solar eclipse
The suspect is described as a 50-year-old man, 5’6” to 5’7”, 150 lbs., with a shaved head, last...
Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are currently on scene of a fatal accident on...
Eastbound lanes of I-70 at Jennings Station Road closed for several hours due to accident
Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous
Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous