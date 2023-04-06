Police: Wanted robbery, burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are searching for the suspect in a recent burglary, robbery investigation who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old man, 5′6″ to 5′7″, 150 lbs., with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt or jacket with a black t-shirt and khaki pants. Police say he is armed with a firearm stolen from the burglary and possibly still in the area.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a pair of incidents that took place earlier in April. According to police, on April 1 around 8:40 p.m., officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a call for a robbery at the Phillips 66, located in the 900 block of S. Highway Drive. Responding officers located the store clerk, a 35-year-old woman, suffering from a head injury. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white male struck the employee in the head and stole lottery tickets from the convenience store. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 5 around 7:45 p.m., County officers from the Fenton Precinct responded to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way. The victims stated there was an adult male in their basement and he pointed a firearm at them. The suspect then left the residence before officers arrived.

Police Officers, the Canine Unit, and the Metro Air Support Unit searched the area after the burglary on April 5 but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Please call 911 if you see the suspect. Do not approach the suspect as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

