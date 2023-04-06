MO Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to run for governor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has announced he will be running for governor.

The announcement was made early this morning around 5 a.m. Ashcroft was first elected as Secretary of State back in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. Current Governor Mike Parson’s term ends in January of 2025.

This morning, Ashcroft released his first campaign video.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.